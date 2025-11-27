“There’s no weight relief and limited colors, but this is the real deal with vintage vibe and feel”: 6 Gibson USA Les Pauls we love that won’t break the bank

The Gibson Studio Session is a compelling take on the Les Paul for under $2,000.

The Gibson Les Paul remains an aspirational electric guitar for many, but in recent years the Nashville-based brand has been expanding its entry-level options.

And when you factor in the rising prices (and increasing high-end specs) of top-line Epiphone guitars, it makes some of these instruments all the more attractive.

Here we take a look at six of them that prove a good Les Paul needn’t break the bank.

Les Paul Modern Lite – $1,399/£1,159

(Image credit: Future / Phil Barker)

Currently the entry point into Gibson USA (aside from online-only ‘Exclusives’), the Modern Lite uses a thinner all-mahogany body with quite trendy satin ‘open-grain’ finishes, with matching headstocks, in a choice of some six hues (from $1,399/£1,159).

You get four controls for the well-loved 490R ‘Modern Classic’ and 498T ‘Hot Alnico’ uncovered buckers. And while it’s not the sharpest craft, it’s got some SG-like raw power. A good starter or gigging spare.

Les Paul Junior – $1,599/£1,499

(Image credit: Gibson)

Launched the same year as the original Les Paul Custom, the single-pickup Junior is an undisputed classic of simplistic ‘student’ style. Offered in gloss nitro Vintage Tobacco Burst and Ebony, and TV Yellow (at $/£1,599) finishes, the current Junior remains a hard-to-beat rock ’n’ roll axe for, frankly, not a huge outlay.

The slab-body, all-mahogany construction with its 22-fret rosewood ’board ticks the tone boxes, and many of us enjoy Gibson’s now positively ancient P-90 single coil. A must-try!

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Les Paul Studio – $1,599/£1,499

(Image credit: Gibson)

Pictured here in gloss Smokehouse Burst, this hits the same price point as the LP Junior (as does the Tobacco Burst in this model; other colours are from £1,699), but it’s a proper plain-maple-topped if slightly thinner-depth Les Paul, with Ultra-Modern weight relief.

There’s no body binding here, but the covered Burstbucker Pros provide a slightly hotter vintage voice, plus we get ‘coil taps’ for more P-90-like optional sounds. A deservedly long-time favourite.

Les Paul Special – $1,799/£1,699

(Image credit: Gibson)

This price gets you a two-pickup Junior in TV Yellow or Vintage Cherry, while you’ll pay $/£100 less if you opt for the Ebony finish. There’s plenty of vintage style here, too, from the plastic-button tuners to that one-piece wrapover bridge.

Plus, of course, the four-control layout means it plays more like a proper ’Paul. Like the Junior, the Special uses Gibson USA’s P-90 pickups and has been played by countless pros over the years. We’re still in love…

Les Paul Studio Session – $1,999/£1,899

(Image credit: Gibson)

As an upgrade to the Studio, the Session piles on the style with its figured maple top over the Ultra‑Modern weight-relieved body, which additionally has the Modern Contoured heel.

Like the Studio, there’s no body binding, but we get ‘coil taps’, as well as out-of-phase and pure bypass options from the four pull-switch controls. Gibson’s 57 Classic and 57 Classic Plus humbuckers provide the power. A serious guitar offered in four translucent colours.

Les Paul Standard ’60s Faded – $2,299/£1,999

(Image credit: Gibson)

Just before you get to the real Standards, the ’50s and ’60s Faded models trim a little off the price. The finish is actually satin nitro (not gloss) and we get a lightly figured AA maple top with edge binding (at last!).

The ’60s uses ’60s Burstbuckers with a SlimTaper neck profile; the ’50s has a ’50s Vintage neck profile with Burstbucker 1 and 2s. There’s no weight relief and limited colours, but this is the real deal with vintage vibe and feel.