Positive Grid declares war on bad tone with its generous up to 30% off Black Friday sale - and yes, it includes the Spark 2, Spark Mini, and the new Bias X software

The official Black Friday Positive Grid deals are here! With a sizable up to 30% off in the official Black Friday sale, this is Positive Grid's biggest discount of the year. So, if you've been holding off on purchasing a new smart amp, clever guitar amp headphones, or software, now is the time.

Included in this mega sale is a generous $50 off the Spark 2. The Spark 2 is one of the best amps we've ever reviewed. With a built-in looper, an incredible range of amps and effects, and AI-powered tone generation, we heaped praise on it in our Positive Grid Spark 2 review.

One of our favorite portable practice amps has also been discounted in the sale, with a $50 reduction on the Positive Grid Spark Mini. The perfect combination of volume, portability, functionality, and a ridiculous amount of modeled tones to choose from, it's a brilliant bit of kit to have sitting on your desk for whenever inspiration strikes – in fact, a number of members of the Guitar World team have this amp sat on their desk for most of their home practice situations.

Nearly all of PG's smart amps and accessories are on sale, so it's well worth a browse if you're in the market for something new. Below are a few of our standouts.

Sale highlights

Save 14% ($50) Positive Grid Spark 2: was $349 now $299 at Positive Grid Packing a built-in looper, more amps and effects than you can shake a stick at, as well AI tone generation and powerful practice tools, it's a cutting-edge guitar amp that will suit a huge variety of players. Save $50 at Positive Grid.

Save 20% ($50) Positive Grid Spark Mini: was $249 now $199 at Positive Grid The Spark Mini has been a runaway success, and it's easy to see why. This clever little amp gives players all the features they loved about the original but in a smaller, even more practical format - and for Black November you can save a hefty $40. This is an amp a number of our team members keep on their desks at all times and is their go-to practice amp.

Save 20% ($30) Positive Grid Spark Go: was $149 now $119 at Positive Grid A superb mini amp that streaks ahead of the competition. Both the black and pearl editions have a $30 discount on the official PG site at the moment – that's the original pre-order price and a bit of a bargain if you ask us. If you’re short on space and need something compact that still gets loud when you need it to, then we don’t think it comes any better than this incredible mini practice amp.

Save 20% ($30) Positive Grid Spark Link: was $149 now $119 at Positive Grid The complicated and bulky nature of some wireless systems is enough to put you off even dipping your toe in the cable-free world. The Spark Link is different. It's discrete, tough as nails, and supremely easy to set up. It was already affordable, but with a further $30 off for a limited time, it's simply irresistible.

Save 34% ($50) Positive Grid Bias X: was $149 now $99 at Positive Grid Despite being a new release for Positive Grid, Bias X has received a generous $50 discount. In our glowing review, we said, "Regardless of your feelings on AI as a creative tool, Positive Grid's new foray into generative amp modeling has some serious potential. It's superbly easy to use, has a good spread of features, and the sounds are up there with the best in the plugin market." It's worth noting that a free trial is available if you fancy finding out what all the fuss is about, risk-free. Read more: Positive Grid BIAS X review

Black Friday Positive Grid deals FAQ

What's so great about the Positive Grid Spark? So, why do we talk about the Positive Grid Spark amp family so much? Well, it has turned the competitive practice amp market on its head. From the original model to the Spark Mini and Spark Go, and now the all-new Spark 2, players have been singing the praises of these versatile, smart amps since their release. We too love this high-tech, clever little amp, but we love it even more when there's a sizeable discount on offer. The new Positive Grid Spark 2 is equipped with a bunch of amp models and FX ranging from utilities such as noise gates and EQ through overdrives, modulation, delay and reverb. What's more, you have access to thousands of preset tones via the Spark smart app. There's Bluetooth and USB on board, so jamming to your favorite music, hooking up wirelessly to the Spark app or connecting to your computer for recording is made easy. New for this latest model is a built-in looper and smart AI functionality, which enables you to generate the sound in your head with just a few prompts. It's seriously clever stuff. Other incredible functions lie in the Spark's intelligent features, which are available across the Spark range. Smart Jam learns your playing style and automatically generates authentic bass and drum backing tracks for you to play over the top of. Meanwhile, the Auto Chords feature works with the Spark app to analyse any song you care to play through it, at which point it'll figure out the chords for you, allowing you to sit in with your favourite recordings with ease.

Positive Grid Spark 2 Live Premiere Event feat. Nuno Bettencourt, Carl Wockner and Jake Bowen - YouTube Watch On

Where can I find Black Friday Positive Grid deals? Positive Grid primarily sells direct, so most of the best offers will be live right there on the Positive Grid site. They also have a store on Amazon where we’ve seen great deals in the past. It’s unlikely Amazon will outstrip Positive Grid in terms of the calibre of deals, but it’s always worth checking both before you commit and if you're a Prime member who is planning on putting a few other items in your basket, then it could be a savvy move to stick with Amazon. That said, if you'd prefer not to give Amazon your cash, but still want a great Spark deal, it's good to know you have an alternative place to shop.

Black Friday Positive Grid deals: how to prepare

Our biggest tip to get ready for this year's Black Friday Positive Grid deals is to get your research done super early. Work out what you need, not just what you want, and get your wishlist together asap. Make a note of prices as early as possible so you know if a deal is really as good as it suggests when it drops into your inbox or appears on your social media feeds.

To help you create your dream shopping list, take some time out to explore our expert buying guides and product reviews. We've listed a few key ones below. We review pretty much every Positive Grid product that's launched, so you can rest assured we've evaluated everything that might be on sale this year.

