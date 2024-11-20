“Was smoking Hendrix’s Strat my wildest studio experience? Oh, certainly not! We always went full tilt. There was never a dull day!” Steve Cradock on his star-studded session with Paul McCartney, SGs vs Teles – and the joint he laced with Hendrix’s guitar

Features
By
published

The Paul Weller and Ocean Colour Scene guitarist hints at high times in the band’s studio history, and he’s looking forward to going back to track their first album in “freaking years”

Steve Cradock
(Image credit: Getty Images)

He’s enjoyed Britpop glory with Ocean Colour Scene, shared space with Paul McCartney at Abbey Road for a ‘90s redux of Come Together, and backed Paul Weller for ages. But what makes Steve Cradock most proud are the relationships he’s formed through making music.

“Being friends with the people I’ve worked with means a lot,” He tells Guitar World. “They’re my closest friends. We’ve never lost it to insanity or musical differences or any of that Spinal Tap bollocks.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Andrew Daly
Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Rock Candy, Bass Player, Total Guitar, and Classic Rock History. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.