“I put a crushed cigarette packet underneath it to get it nearer the strings... It helped give the guitar a mysterious sound”: Vic Flick, the guitarist who played the iconic James Bond riff, dies aged 87

Flick had planned to record the legendary hook on a Strat, but after it was stolen, the guitarist got creative with a semi-hollow instead

Vic Flick
(Image credit: Mel Bouzad/Getty Images)

Vic Flick, the man responsible for the legendary snappy guitar riff that has underpinned the James Bond franchise for over 60 years, has died at the age of 87.

The news was confirmed by the guitarist’s son, Kevin Flick, in a statement posted to Facebook.

