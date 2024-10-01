“I always try to get her to play as much as she’s willing to… I really like her sensibilities”: Billie Eilish goes electric with a Fender Telecaster at tour debut, following guitar lessons from brother FINNEAS

By
published

The pop megastar kicked off her massive Hit Me Hard and Soft tour with a new electric guitar in tow

Billie Eilish performs onstage during Billie Eilish HIT ME HARD AND SOFT: THE TOUR Kick Off at Videotron Centre on September 29, 2024 in Quebec City, Quebec.
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Billie Eilish has officially gone electric as she picked up a Fender Telecaster for her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour opener in Quebec on September 29.

The singer-songwriter is often accompanied by an acoustic guitar during her performances, but Sunday’s show found her playing an American Pro II Telecaster in a distinctive Dark Night finish.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Michael Astley-Brown
Michael Astley-Brown
Editor-in-Chief, GuitarWorld.com

Mike is Editor-in-Chief of GuitarWorld.com, in addition to being an offset fiend and recovering pedal addict. He has a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University, and over a decade's experience writing and editing for guitar publications including MusicRadar, Total Guitar and Guitarist, as well as 20 years of recording and live experience in original and function bands. During his career, he has interviewed the likes of John Frusciante, Chris Cornell, Tom Morello, Matt Bellamy, Kirk Hammett, Jerry Cantrell, Joe Satriani, Tom DeLonge, Ed O'Brien, Polyphia, Tosin Abasi, Yvette Young and many more. In his free time, you'll find him making progressive instrumental rock under the nom de plume Maebe.