“Bob Dylan asked me almost every day: ‘Hey, when are you going to sell me that ’64 Jazzmaster?’” Jason & the Scorchers’ Warner E. Hodges toured with Dylan, borrowed the Ramones’ gear – and played a Tele that survived a tractor

Features
By
published

The cowpunk pioneer on the many guitar casualties of his slinging and spinning on stage, why switching from Fender to Gibson was “like learning another language”, touring with the Ramones and R.E.M. and making a Dylan song their own

Warner E. Hodges
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Warner E. Hodges of Jason & the Scorchers is perhaps the most energetic country rock guitarist of all time. Slinging his Telecaster on its strap 360 degrees over his thigh, spinning in circles, soloing with a cigarette up his nose – while his hat stays on his head and no note is missed – is definitely cowpunk.

Born to country musician parents, he joined the band formerly known as Jason & the Nashville Scorchers in 1981, alongside equally energetic lead singer Jason Ringenberg. Over the decades they’ve been given many wacky genres, but their roots stem from punk rock and country.

Naomi Baker