Halestorm Announce New Album, 'Vicious,' Premiere "Uncomfortable"

(Image credit: Jimmy Fontaine)

Halestorm have announced their fourth studio album, Vicious, and premiered its first single, "Uncomfortable."

Vicious—which is set for a July 27 release via Atlantic—was recorded earlier this year in Nashville, and was produced by Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Alice In Chains, Rush). You can preorder it right here.

The music video for "Uncomfortable" was directed by Evan Brace, who has also worked on videos for Phantogram and Taking Back Sunday. You can check it out for yourself below.

Halestorm will also sit down for a live interview with journalist and founder of the Women’s International Music Network, Laura B. Whitmore tomorrow, May 31, at 7:00 p.m. EST. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed on our YouTube page.

Vicious tracklist:

1. Black Vultures

2. Skulls

3. Uncomfortable

4. Buzz

5. Do Not Disturb

6. Conflicted

7. Killing Ourselves To Live

8. Heart of Novocaine

9. Painkiller

10. White Dress

11. Vicious

12. The Silence