Stream Thursday’s Halestorm Live Interview Event Right Here

BackStory Events and Guitar World invite you to join us for the live stream of our exclusive interview with Halestorm. The interview will take place at 7:00 p.m. EST on May 31, live from Sony Hall in New York City.

We’ll sit down with lead vocalist and guitarist Lzzy Hale, her brother, drummer and percussionist Arejay Hale, guitarist Joe Hottinger, and bassist Josh Smith to talk about their current tour, new projects, stories from the road, and much more. Featuring a long-form interview, opportunity for audience questions and a short exclusive performance.

Halestorm will be interviewed by journalist and founder of the Women’s International Music Network, Laura B. Whitmore. The event is part of the BackStory Events online series and will be live streamed by Guitar World magazine.

To find out more, visit halestormrocks.com or backstoryevents.com.

The video will appear below once we go live.