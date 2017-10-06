Hear Avenged Sevenfold's Cover of Pink Floyd's "Wish You Were Here"

(Image credit: Rafa Alcantara/TWENTYFOURCORE)

Avenged Sevenfold have made quite a habit of left-field covers lately, re-interpreting the Mexican folk song “Malagueña Salerosa,” Mr. Bungle’s “Retrovertigo,” an original track (“Dose”), Del Shannon’s 1961 hit, “Runaway," The Beach Boys' "God Only Knows" and—most recently—The Rolling Stones' "As Tears Go By."

Now, the band have released yet another eyebrow-raising cover, taking on the Pink Floyd classic, "Wish You Were Here."

"This is the song that started us down the rabbit hole with our recent cover recordings," said M. Shadows, the band's lead singer. "I’ve always loved this song and though I felt it would be impossible to capture the somberness of the original, we approached it with another purpose."

"There’s a poignancy to the song that seems appropriate with everything going on in the world today. We put a bit of a modern twist on it to reintroduce it at a time when it might help capture what some of us are feeling.”

This series of covers is a part of the band's latest project, The Stage. Though the band released The Stage as a proper album earlier this year, they recently decided to turn it into an evolving body of work by consistently adding on to it.

Today, the band announced that these covers—in addition to four previously unreleased live cuts—would be released as part of a deluxe edition of The Stage, which will come out on December 15.

You can listen to the band's cover below.

