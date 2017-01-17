Hear Lita Ford Cover Led Zeppelin’s “The Lemon Song”

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Lita Ford has teamed up with tribute band Lez Zeppelin for this cover of the classic Led Zeppelin track “The Lemon Song.”

The song is featured on the new She Rocks, Vol. 1 compilation, out January 20.

Released on Steve Vai’s Favored Nations labels and produced by former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski, She Rocks, Vol. 1 features tracks from 11 female guitarists, including Yasi Hofer, Sarah Longfield, Orianthi and Nita Strauss.

Ford began her career performing alongside guitarist Joan Jett in the Runaways before launching her solo career in the Eighties.

The Grammy-nominated singer/guitarist will be honored January 20 at the She Rocks Awards’ fifth annual show, hosted by the Women’s International Music Network to acknowledge women in the music industry.