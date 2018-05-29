Hear Marty Friedman's New "Japan Heritage Official Theme Song"

Marty Friedman has released a new piece of music, the "Japan Heritage Official Theme Song."

The piece—which was commissioned by the Japanese government—was composed by Friedman and performed by Friedman with the Tokyo Philharmonic Orchestra. Friedman also produced the studio recording of the piece, which will not be released officially for sale. You can check it out above.

"It was a thrill and an honor to be asked by the Japanese Government to compose this music," Friedman said in a statement. "It will be played and performed at official events and functions from now on. As a foreigner living in Tokyo, I'll always appreciate the gracious treatment I've received here and welcome this kind of responsibility in the future."

Friedman's most recent solo album is 2017's Wall of Sound. You can pick up a copy of that record right here.

