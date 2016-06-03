Hellyeah Use Lost Dimebag Darrell Guitar Solo on New Phil Collins Cover

When heavy metal supergroup Hellyeah were looking for a song to cover for their new album, Unden!able, guitarist Christian Brady suggested Phil Collins’ 1982 hit "I Don't Care Anymore.” It suddenly struck drummer Vinnie Paul that he and his brother, the late Dimebag Darrell, recorded that song with their post-Pantera band, Damageplan, more than a decade ago. However, their version never saw the light of day.

Intrigued by the thought of a lost Dimebag guitar solo (on the very song they wanted to cover in 2016), Hellyeah hit the studio—and employed some studio magic.

"When Kevin [Churko, producer] got the tracks isolated, he synched them up, and when we listened them it totally gave me goosebumps," Paul told RollingStone.com. "We've always felt like he's been a part of this band since day one. We felt like his energy and his spirit was always with us. And for people to be able to hear him again in 2016 puts a big smile on my face."

"It was like Dime was in an iso-booth tracking in the next room while I was singing my parts," adds vocalist Chad Gray. "Tracking that song was one of the most magical moments I've felt in my entire career. … After we recorded the first four vocal lines, Kevin called me on the intercom and said, 'I'm just gonna tell you right now. You're gonna be singing this song for the rest of your life. It's going to be amazing."

