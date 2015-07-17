IK Multimedia Releases iRig PowerBridge — Video

IK Multimedia has announced the release of the iRig PowerBridge, a charging system that lets musicians continuously create music and play with their favorite digital IK Multimedia iRig accessories while sending a stream of conditioned power to keep their iPhone, iPad or iPod touch charged.

You can check out a video of the product in action below.

iRig PowerBridge works with all of IK's high-quality digital audio and MIDI interfaces, microphones and controllers like iRig HD, iRig PRO, iRig MIC Studio, iRig MIC HD, iRig Keys, iRig Keys PRO, iRig Pads, iRig MIDI 2 and more.

However, one problem still remained unsolved. With only one Lightning (or 30-pin) port available, it was not possible to connect a music creation accessory like an interface, mic or controller and keep mobile devices such as iPads and iPhones charged for long extended playing sessions without running the risk of exhausting battery power.

iRig PowerBridge is a solution to the problem musicians face when using their music apps on their iPhones and iPads for extended periods of time by allowing them to use their IK Multimedia mobile interfaces and MIDI controllers while supplying a continuous stream of conditioned charging power to their device.

Players simply plug their IK Multimedia digital accessory into the iRig PowerBridge via the included Mini-DIN cable, then plug the iRig PowerBridge into their device via the Lightning or 30-pin connector. Once plugged into a power source, iRig PowerBridge provides a continuous supply of conditioned power for charging and non-stop operation plus a pristine digital audio signal path and MIDI control data.

iRig PowerBridge delivers by combining a power supply with a medical-grade ultra-low noise power conditioner that virtually eliminates the noise traditionally introduced from regular power supplies. PowerBridge connects to a power outlet on one end, a Lightning or 30-pin for iPhone, iPad or iPod touch and a female Mini-DIN connector to connect the IK Multimedia digital iRig accessory.

Through this connection, iRig PowerBridge allows continuous charging while also passing along audio and MIDI information between the digital iRig accessory and the iPhone, iPad or iPod touch.

Players can also use iRig PowerBridge and iRig MIDI 2 to hook any outboard MIDI gear to their iPhone or iPad and play all night without running out of juice.