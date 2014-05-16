James Hetfield Performs The Beatles' "In My Life" and Covers Bob Seger and Green Day with Joe Satriani —Video

During a benefit called Acoustic-4-a-Cure, Metallica's James Hetfield performed a solo acoustic version of the Beatles' "In My Life."

At the same event, Hetfield was joined on stage by Joe Satriani and Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong for a medley of Bob Seger's "Turn the Page" and Green Day's "Boulevard of Broken Dreams."

Strange as all that sounds, you can check out clips of both performances below.

During Hetfield's solo set, he also performed solo acoustic versions of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" and "Until It Sleeps."

Speaking of Metallica, you can head here to watch fan-filmed videos of the band performing acoustic versions of "In My Life," Deep Purple's "When a Blind Man Cries" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Diary of a Madman" at Monday's MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit.