(Image credit: Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images)

And now for our first Metallica story of 2017.

YouTube user Lars Von Retreiver (clever) has created a cover of Metallica’s new song “Atlas, Rise!” using clips of frontman James Hetfield’s laugh.

You can compare his effort with the original, below.

Von Retreiver’s previous Metallica-themed efforts include covers of “Master of Puppets” and “St. Anger,” also recorded using Hetfield’s laugh and shown below.