Jamie Rowe Premieres “I Do” Lyric Video

Guardian/The Lost Days of Summer vocalist, Jamie Rowe, has released a lyric video for his new single, “I Do.” The single is available today on iTunes.

As Rowe’s first solo recording since 2004, the acoustic-based track was written for his wife, Amber, and was sang at their wedding on July 1.

Rowe shares, “People at our wedding said they had the song stuck in their head for days and that I should record it. I agreed and did just that! It’s a very special song to me. My hope is that it will be used in wedding celebrations around the world.”

Check out a lyric video for “I Do” below, and purchase the track on iTunes here.