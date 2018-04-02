Jeff Beck Announces Summer Solo Shows

Jeff Beck has announced a handful of American solo concerts for this summer. The shows—which are sprinkled throughout July and August—will run parallel to the previously announced Stars Align tour, which will take Beck across North America with Paul Rodgers and Ann Wilson.

Beck will play a solo show in Phoenix, AZ on July 21, with additional dates in Austin, TX, York, PA, Lewiston, NY, Port Chester, NY and Vienna, VA. Wilson will join him in Lewiston and Vienna.

"I always enjoy touring the U.S. in the summer and joining with Paul, and Ann Wilson, should make for quite an exciting night,” Beck said in a statement about the Stars Align tour.

You can check out Beck's full itinerary below. For ticketing information, stop by jeffbeck.com.

Jeff Beck tour dates:

July 18, 2018—West Valley City, UT: USANA Amphitheatre

July 20, 2018—Los Angeles, CA: Five Point Amphitheatre

July 21, 2018—Phoenix, AZ: Celebrity Theater (Jeff Beck solo)

July 22, 2018—Chula Vista, CA: Mattress Firm Amphitheatre

July 24, 2018—Houston, TX: Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

July 25, 2018—Dallas, TX: The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

July 26, 2018—Austin, TX: Moody Theater (Jeff Beck solo)

July 28, 2018—St. Louis, MO: Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

July 29, 2018—Chicago, IL: Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

July 31, 2018—Clarkston, MI: DTE Energy Music Theatre

August 1, 2018—Toronto, ON: Budweiser Stage

August 3, 2018—Boston, MA: Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

August 4, 2018—Camden, NJ: BB&T Pavilion

August 5, 2018—York, PA: Appell Center (Jeff Beck solo)

August 7, 2018—Lewiston, NY: Art Park (Jeff Beck/Ann Wilson)

August 8, 2018—Cincinnati, OH: Riverbend Music Center

August 10, 2018—Indianapolis, IN: Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

August 12, 2018—Holmdel, NJ: P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

August 14, 2018—Wantagh, NY: Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 15, 2018—Port Chester, NY: Capitol Theatre (Jeff Beck solo)

August 17, 2018—Nashville, TN: Nashville Municipal Auditorium

August 19, 2018—Charlotte, NC: PNC Music Pavilion

August 20, 2018—Vienna, VA: Wolftrap (Jeff Beck/Ann Wilson)

August 25, 2018—West Palm Beach, FL: Coral Sky Amphitheatre

August 26, 2018—Tampa, FL: MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre