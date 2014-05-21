Jimmy Page to Debut Bonus Material From First Three Led Zeppelin Albums —Listen

At 2:30 p.m. EST today, Jimmy Page will premiere several previously unreleased Led Zeppelin outtakes.

The event, which will take place at the Olympia in Paris, can be streamed via the YouTube player below.

The Olympia is the same venue where Led Zeppelin performed October 10, 1969. Audio from that show makes up the bonus disc that comes with the deluxe edition of Led Zeppelin, the band's debut album from 1969. That album — as well as remastered, deluxe versions of Led Zeppelin II and Led Zeppelin III, will be released June 3.

Reissues of Led Zeppelin's other albums will follow.

