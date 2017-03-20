Jimmy Page Grades Muddy Waters and Other Guitar Greats

Here’s an interesting snippet that recently turned up in our recommended viewing list.

It features the great Jimmy Page listening to various snippets of guitar music and giving each guitarist a grade based on what he thinks of the playing. It’s a simple concept, but let’s face it—it’s all you need. Personally, I’d be happy with an hour’s worth of content like this.

Unfortunately, the clip doesn’t go on nearly that long. But while it does, we get to hear what Jimmy thinks of various clips featuring Muddy Waters, Steely Dan (with Elliott Randall on guitar) and some bloke who used to be in the Yardbirds.

Have a look.