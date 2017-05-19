Watch Joanna Connor Shred on Slide Guitar

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

Joanna Connor might be the best—or most original—blues-based slide guitar player you're likely to come across today. Or tomorrow.

Check out this action-packed video of Connor, shown performing a wicked slide solo at the 2014 North Atlantic Blues Festival in Rockland, Maine. Besides Connor on guitar, the video features Lance Lewis on bass, Tony Palmer on guitar and James Carter on drums.

A quick shout out to Sodafixer, who shot and posted the video to YouTube a few years back.

For more about the Joanna Connor Band, visit joannaconnorband.com. As always, enjoy! It won't be that difficult.