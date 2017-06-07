John Petrucci Discusses Upcoming Guitar Universe Event

In advance of John Petrucci’s Guitar Universe, which takes place August 7 to 11 in Glen Cove, New York, the Dream Theater guitarist has shared a message that provides some insight into the event.

Along with instruction from Petrucci, the “four day and night summer shred intensive” event will feature special guests Tosin Abasi, Tony McAlpine, Devin Townsend, Mike Mangini, Andy McKee, Rusty Cooley, Andy James and Jason Richardson.

Read Petrucci’s message here, and below, watch a video to find out more.

I really want to share what I know about shredding as well as getting into technique. At the same time, I want to focus on gear and sounds. I’ve been on a tone mission for my whole life, and that’s something very important. It’s really important to discuss gear and getting sounds, whether that’s in the studio or live. Of course, I’ll also discuss being in a band, songwriting, recording, and composition. I’m a producer as well, so I can share that headspace. The program will cover all of that as it’s all important!

These four days and nights in Glen Cove are all about imparting guitar knowledge encompassing everything from developing your chops and technique to gear talk, crafting the perfect tone and the role of the guitar as a compositional instrument. We’ll be talking about all of that and much more. I’m proud to say that I’ll be joined by an amazing force of the world’s best players in the art of modern shred guitar who will make sure it’s all covered to the fullest extent.

For tickets and more information, visit johnpetruccisguitaruniverse.com.