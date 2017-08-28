Jonny Lang Premieres“Stronger Together” Music Video

(Image credit: The Interwebs)

Jonny Lang—whose new album, Signs, will be released September 8 via SayRai/Concord Records—has premiered the first music video from the new disc, “Stronger Together.”

You can check out the clip, which was directed by Norwood Cheek, below.

Signs, which features elements of funk, rock and blues, is held together by Lang’s distinctive playing and singing—and the lyrics, which focus on themes of battles and self-empowerment.

“Some of the songs are autobiographical, but not usually in a literal way,” Lang says. “The main goal is for folks to be able to relate to what I went through. If I can’t make it work using just my personal experience, I use my imagination to fill in blanks.”

For more about Lang and the new album, visitjonnylang.com. And while you're at it,check out "Make It Move,"another new song fromSigns.

JONNY LANG SIGNS WORLD TOUR

9/08 Aspen, CO Belly Up+

9/09 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater +

9/10 Arvada, CO Arvada Center +

9/12 Tulsa, OK Cain’s +

9/14 Dallas, TX House of Blues +

9/15 Houston, TX House of Blues +

9/16 Austin, TX ACL Live +

9/18 Kansas City, MO Knuckleheads #

9/19 St. Louis, MO Pageant #

9/21 Milwaukee, WI Potawatomi Casino #

9/22 Milwaukee, WI Polawatomi Casino #

9/23 Chicago, IL House of Blues #

9/24 Louisville, KY Bourbon & Beyond Festival

9/26 Indianapolis, IN The Vogue #

9/30 Hartford, CT Infinity Hall +

10/01 Fairfield, CT Warehouse +

10/03 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theater #

10/04 Portland, ME Aura #

10/06 Cranston, RI Park Theatre #

10/07 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino #

10/08 Reading, PA Reading Blues Festival

10/19 Huntington, NY Paramount

10/22 Zwolle, NL Hedon

10/23 Cologne, Germany Gloria

10/25 Berlin, Germany Columbia Club

10/27 Hamburg, Germany Mojo

10/29 Copenhagen, Denmark Amager Bio

10.30 Oslo, Norway Rockafeller

10/31 Stockholm, Sweden Nalen

11/04 London, UK SBE (London Folk and Roots Fest)

11/05 Leuven, Belgium Hep Depot (Leuven Blues Festival)

11/07 Cleon, France La Travene (Blues de Travene)

11/09 Marseille, France Espace Julien

11/10 Six-Fours-les-Plages, France Espace Malraux

11/11 Paris, France La Cigale

11/13 Prague, Czech Republic Lucerna

11/14 Vienna, Austria Porgy and Bess

11/16 Sumperk, Czech Republic House of Culture (Blues Alive Fest)

11/27 Spokane, WA Bing Crosby

11/28 Seattle, WA The Neptune

11/29 Vancouver, BC Commodore Ballroom

12/01 Grants Pass, OR Rogue Theatre

12/02 Tahoe, NV Montbleu

12/03 Sacramento, CA Crest Theatre

12/05 Santa Cruz, CA The Catalyst

12/06 Solana Beach, CA Belly Up

12/08 Pasadena, CA The Rose

12/09 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

12/10 San Juan Capistrano, CA Coach House

1/09 Buffalo, NY Tralf

1/10 Cleveland, OH House of Blues

1/12 New Buffalo, MI Silver Creek Event Center

1/16 Jacksonville, FL FL Theater

1/18 St. Petersburg, FL Palladium

1/19 Lake Buena Vista, FL House of Blues

1/20 Myrtle Beach, SC House of Blues

1/22 Atlanta, GA Centerstage

1/23 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

1/25 Lafayette, LA Acadiana PAC

1/26 San Antonio, TX Aztek Theater

1/27 Oklahoma City, OK Diamond Ballroom

2/01 Agoura Hills, CA Canyon

2/02 Scottsdale, AZ Talking Stick Casino# - Jack Broadbent – Direct Support

+ - Guthrie Brown – Direct Support