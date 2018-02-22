Journey Through Brendon Small's Wild, Sci-Fi "Nightmare"

Dethklok and Galaktikon guitarist Brendon Small has teamed up with Funny or Die for Galaktikon: Nightmare, a "high stakes, live action, intergalactic metal short." You can watch it above.

Small—who wrote and directed the short—says that the film is "a love letter to all the filmmakers in the ‘70s and ‘80s that helped inform the creativity in my childhood, such as Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Tobe Hooper, Roger Corman, and Dino De Laurentiis."

Small was hugely inspired by legendary B-movie filmmaker Corman, even using Corman's old spaceship set for the film, which was made without the assistance of CGI.

“I’m happy to report,” Small said, “that the results are incredibly cool.”