Before Judas Priest: Guitarist Richie Faulkner Covers David Gilmour, Brian May and Randy Rhoads — Video

Below, check out three videos of U.K. guitarist Richie Faulkner, all of which were filmed before he was named K.K. Downing's successor in Judas Priest in April 2011.

From top to bottom, you can watch Faulkner play the solos to Pink Floyd's "Comfortably Numb," Queen's "Bohemian Rhapsody" and Ozzy Osbourne's "Mr. Crowley" — covering the fancy fretwork of David Gilmour, Brian May and Randy Rhoads, respectively.

By the way, Faulkner has good taste; each of these solos is included in Guitar World's guide to the 50 Greatest Guitar Solos of All Time.

Below the aforementioned videos, we've also included a clip of Faulkner in action with Judas Priest, playing a solo of his own! It's from the band's Epitath DVD from 2013. Enjoy!