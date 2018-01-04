Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson of The B-52s and Melissa Etheridge to be Honored at 2018 She Rocks Awards

Left to right: Cindy Wilson and Kate Pierson (photos by Peter M. Van Hattem), Melissa Etheridge (photo by Debi Del Grande)

The Women’s International Music Network (the WiMN) announces that Melissa Etheridge and The B-52s band members Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson will be honored at the 6th annual She Rocks Awards on Friday, January 26, 2018, during the NAMM Show in Anaheim, CA.

Best known for her hit songs “I’m the Only One,” “Come to My Window,” and the song that first propelled her career, “Bring Me Some Water,” Grammy Award- and Academy Award-winning artist Melissa Etheridge has been tearing up the charts and tearing off the roof since 1988 with her signature sound. Her current album, Memphis Rock and Soul, was released in 2016 to critical acclaim, and features original songs as well as her interpretation of classics. For more info, visit melissaetheridge.com.

Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson are original members of one of the most beloved party rock bands, The B-52s. Known for their unique musical and performance style, the band has made a permanent mark on the musical world with hits such as “Rock Lobster,” “Roam,” “Love Shack,” and many more. Celebrating The B-52s’ 40th anniversary, Kate and Cindy continue to perform with the band, in addition to working on solo projects. For more info, visit theb52s.com.

The WiMN Founder, Laura B. Whitmore, comments, “We are so excited to honor these pioneering women who represent the diversity of musical styles we embrace at the She Rocks Awards. Each has made lasting contributions to music, and has influenced countless female musicians and fans alike.”

Melissa Etheridge, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson join a host of 2018 honorees that includes the pioneering all-girl band Fanny and Exene Cervenka of X plus a collection of role models from all walks of the music and audio industries. View the full list of this year’s honorees here.

Gearing up for its sixth consecutive year, the She Rocks Awards pays tribute to women who display leadership and stand out within the music industry, and has become a standard at the NAMM Show. Previous award recipients include female industry leaders such as Colbie Caillat, Ronnie Spector, Sheila E, The Bangles, Shirley Manson, Esperanza Spalding, Chaka Khan, Jennifer Batten, Karmin, Orianthi, Dinah Gretsch, Craigie Zildjian, and more.

Tickets are on sale now. This event is open to the public and a NAMM show badge is not required to attend. And yes, men are welcome, too!

Learn more at sherocksawards.com.