Lenny Kravitz Premieres New Song, "Sex" —Listen

Lenny Kravitz has premiered "Sex," a new song, and you can check it out below.

The song is from Kravitz's upcoming studio album, Strut, which will be released September 23 via Roxie Records.

Kravitz recently released “The Chamber,” the debut single from the album, along with the album’s cover art (shown at left) and the details of the first leg of his world tour, which kicks off October 22 in Moscow, Russia, at Crocus City Hall.

Strut was recorded in the Bahamas over the last year, after filming his role in The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. To provide the final defining touch on Strut, Kravitz called on Bob Clearmountain to mix the album (David Bowie’s Let’s Dance, the Rolling Stones’ Tattoo You and Bruce Springsteen’s Born in the U.S.A.)

