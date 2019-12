(Image credit: Mr. Antihype)

Linkin Park have unleashed a new track from their upcoming album, One More Light, which will be released May 19 via Warner Bros Records.

You can watch the lyric video for "Good Goodbye," featuring British grime sensation Stormzy and American rap star Pusha T, below.

For more information, and to preorder the new album, visit linkinpark.com. And, of course, be sure to tell us what you think of this tune.