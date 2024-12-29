“Fresh eyes, honest appreciation and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment”: A nu-metal institution was reborn as Linkin Park returned for 2024
2024 Year in Review: Back with a new lineup, the bit between their teeth, and a new album, Linkin Park begin a new era seven years after the death of Chester Bennington
2024 Year in Review: Seven years on from the tragic death of frontman Chester Benington, nu-metal titans Linkin Park made their long-awaited return in September with new singer Emily Armstrong.
Livestreaming their very first performance for the world to experience from Warner Studios in Burbank, the group then announced a small handful of dates across the world and the arrival of new album From Zero, supported by lead single The Emptiness Machine.
A few days later, lead guitarist Brad Delson announced that he’d be absent for the group’s upcoming tour, with Alex Feder filling in for him, but he assured fans he’d remain creatively involved behind the scenes.
“Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe,” said Delson, noting that “fresh eyes, honest appreciation and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment.”
Amit has been writing for titles like Total Guitar, MusicRadar and Guitar World for over a decade and counts Richie Kotzen, Guthrie Govan and Jeff Beck among his primary influences as a guitar player. He's worked for magazines like Kerrang!, Metal Hammer, Classic Rock, Prog, Record Collector, Planet Rock, Rhythm and Bass Player, as well as newspapers like Metro and The Independent, interviewing everyone from Ozzy Osbourne and Lemmy to Slash and Jimmy Page, and once even traded solos with a member of Slayer on a track released internationally. As a session guitarist, he's played alongside members of Judas Priest and Uriah Heep in London ensemble Metalworks, as well as handled lead guitars for legends like Glen Matlock (Sex Pistols, The Faces) and Stu Hamm (Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, G3).
