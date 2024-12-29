“Fresh eyes, honest appreciation and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment”: A nu-metal institution was reborn as Linkin Park returned for 2024

2024 Year in Review: Seven years on from the tragic death of frontman Chester Benington, nu-metal titans Linkin Park made their long-awaited return in September with new singer Emily Armstrong.

Livestreaming their very first performance for the world to experience from Warner Studios in Burbank, the group then announced a small handful of dates across the world and the arrival of new album From Zero, supported by lead single The Emptiness Machine.

A few days later, lead guitarist Brad Delson announced that he’d be absent for the group’s upcoming tour, with Alex Feder filling in for him, but he assured fans he’d remain creatively involved behind the scenes.

“Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe,” said Delson, noting that “fresh eyes, honest appreciation and devoted teamwork have brought us to this special moment.”