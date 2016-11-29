Lita Ford Plays Runaways’ “Cherry Bomb” on Cigar Box Guitar

California swamp rocker Christopher Ameruoso just posted this teaser video of Lita Ford rehearsing her classic Runaways song, "Cherry Bomb," on a three-string cigar box guitar.

The metal goddess recently took part in a charity concert with Ameruoso along with Steve Bertrand of the Tories.

Her cigar box guitar was built by David Gilson of New Cumberland, Pennsylvania. This video was taken from their rehearsal, which also features Bertrand performing the Seventies hit “Wildfire.”

Ameruoso said the show was captured on video. We’ll keep you posted if more footage surfaces.

