Lynyrd Skynyrd to Release 'Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin'nérd and Second Helping Live from Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre' October 23

On October 23, Eagle Rock Entertainment will release Lynyrd Skynyrd’s Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin'nérd and Second Helping Live from Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre on DVD, Blu-ray and digital formats.

It also will be released as a DVD+2CD set exclusively at Walmart.

Recorded earlier this year, this release captures Lynyrd Skynyrd performing their first two studio albums, Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd and Second Helping, in their entirety for the first time at two specially staged concerts at the Florida Theatre in their hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.

Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin-'nérd was released in 1973 and includes “I Ain’t the One,” “Gimme Three Steps,” “Tuesday’s Gone” and “Free Bird.” Second Helping was released the following year and includes “Workin’ for MCA,” “Swamp Music,” “Call Me the Breeze” and “Sweet Home Alabama.”

The shows captured on Pronounced 'Lĕh-'nérd 'Skin'nérd and Second Helping Live from Jacksonville at the Florida Theatre represent a special occasion for Lynyrd Skynyrd and their fans, as the band performed tracks they’d never or rarely played live before, along with classic songs that are an essential part of any Lynyrd Skynyrd live show.

With the bonus features offering a "behind-the-scenes with Lynyrd Skynyrd section," this release offers nearly two hours of peerless entertainment.

Below, you'll find a trailer for the album/DVD ("Gimme Three Steps") and its complete track listing.

For more about Lynyrd Skynyrd, visit lynyrdskynyrd.com. For more about Eagle Rock Entertainment, visit eagle-rock.com.

BAND LINEUP:

Gary Rossington (guitar), Johnny Van Zant (lead vocals), Rickey Medlocke (guitar), Michael Cartellone (drums), Mark Matejka (guitar), Peter Keys (keyboards) and Johnny Colt (bass). The Honkettes include Dale Krantz Rossington (backing vocals) and Carol Chase (backing vocals). Additional musicians include Jim Horn (alto sax), Paul Jackson (trumpet), Myles Moore (baritone sax), Nick Campbell (percussion) and Steve ‘Boxcar’ Traum (harmonica).

TRACK LISTING