Malibu Guitar Festival to Feature Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Albert Lee and Robert Randolph

(Image credit: Ralph Notaro/Getty Images)

The Malibu Guitar Festival, presented by D‘Angelico Guitars, will take place April 28 to May 1 in Malibu, California.

The Malibu Guitar Festival is a four-day event that launches with an opening-night fundraiser. It's followed by two days/nights of music in local restaurants, bars and outdoor areas, plus an all-day outdoor concert that culminates with a guitar virtuoso brunch/art exhibit that includes a "Beatles gear" presentation.

Artists scheduled to perform include Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Robert Randolph, the Empty Hearts, Vintage Trouble, Cody Simpson, Dale Watson, Laurence Juber, Fabrizio Sotti, Marcus Eaton, Michael Hayes, Steve Ferrone (with the Kenneth Brian Band), Zepparella and Albert Lee. More performers are being added all the time.

“The iconography of the guitar and the backdrop of Malibu are a perfect combination for this beautiful event inspired by a passion for music and a love of community,” said Malibu Guitar Festival co-founder Doug Deluca. “The artists and supporters that have come together will ensure the event’s success and growth well into the future.”

Event proceeds will benefit Mending Kids, Boys & Girls Club of Malibu, Therasurf and several more.

NOTE: Get your Early Bird tickets right here!

For more information about the Malibu Guitar Festival, visit malibuguitarfestival.com.