Marty Friedman Discusses New Jackson Signature Model and ‘Wall Of Sound’ Album

To ring in a new era, Marty Friedman showcases his brand new Jackson MF-1 signature model in a new video posted on Jackson's YouTube page. You can watch the clip below.

The video showcases Friedman playing his new signature model amidst rare, intimate discussions about his decision to return to Jackson. The video also features song clips from his upcoming album, Wall Of Sound.

Wall Of Sound, out August 4, 2017 via Prosthetic Records, expands and destroys any conventional notions of instrumental music. The album was produced by Friedman, engineered by Paul Fig (Ghost, Rush, Alice in Chains) and mixed by Jens Bogren (Lamb of God, Opeth). Pre-orders can be found here: http://smarturl.it/MartyFriedman.

You can also listen to the album's first single, "Self Pollution,” below.

Once again, Friedman assembled an incredible and diverse group of musicians to record and guest on Wall Of Sound. His core recording band is made up of Anup Sastry, a modern whiz kid sharing drum duties with uber-veteran Gregg Bissonette, and Japanese musician Kiyoshi—who is undisputedly one of the most aggressive bassists on earth. Guests include Jinxx of Black Veil Brides and Shiv Mehra of Deafheaven, and Jorgen Munkeby of Shining lends his voice to the only non-instrumental track on the album.

The album will be available on all digital platforms, on compact disc, and comes in five limited edition LP color variants: White Black Swirl LP (300 worldwide), Clear Black Smoke LP (100 worldwide), Glow in The Dark LP (100 worldwide), Clear Black Swirl LP (European retail exclusive, 100 Europe only), and White LP (US indie retail exclusive, 200 US only).

All preorders come with a laminate good for 1 VIP meet and greet to Friedman’s 2017 US tour.

Marty Friedman will begin a headlining run on August 2 in Philadelphia, PA. Support comes from Houston's top progressive outfit, Scale the Summit, along with Madison, WI's technical progressive three piece, The Fine Constant. Catch Marty and his Jackson MF-1 models at the tour dates listed below.

For more, visit martyfriedman.com.

Marty Friedman - Wall Of Sound Tour 2017

w/ Special Guests Scale The Summit and The Fine Constant