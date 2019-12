In this new video (November 4, 2015), shred-metal legend Marty Friedman drops by the EMGtv stage—that's EMG as in EMG pickups—for the first time to perform "Amagigoe," a track that appeared on his 2009 solo album, Tokyo Jukebox.

In this clip, Friedman also happens to be showing off his EMG 81X and EMG 60X humbuckers.

You can find out more about them here and here.

For more EMGtv videos, follow EMG on YouTube.