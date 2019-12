Iggy Pop joined Metallica onstage last night (March 5) at a gig in Mexico City. They joined forces to perform "T.V. Eye," a track from the Stooges' 1970 album, Fun House.

“Metallica has much respect for the man coming out here to sing a song with us," Metallica's James Hetfield told the crowd. "And we’re grateful that he’s been able to be on this Mexico City tour with us. Please show your sign of respect and love for Mr. Iggy Pop.”

You can watch the magic unfold below.