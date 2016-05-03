Metallica Imitate Slayer and Other Bands at Donington in 1995

This one is straight out of the "in case you missed it 20 years ago" department.

In this decent-quality clip, which was shot at the U.K.'s Donington Park in 1995, the members of Metallica imitate several of the bands that shared the Donington bill that year, including Slayer.

They also have some fun with a few of the imitations. When James Hetfield asks the fans if they enjoyed Machine Head, guitarist Kirk Hammett, drummer Lars Ulrich and then-bassist Jason Newsted start playing "Smoke on the Water" from Deep Purple's Machine Head album.

They also imitate White Zombie—or is that Whitesnake? You get the idea.

Consider it a random trip down memory lane! We like those.