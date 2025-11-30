“I carry one in my luggage at all times”: Steve Vai doesn’t leave the house without this mini amp – and now you can pick up his new favorite piece of gear for $50 less

Steve Vai has technique, taste and tone to die for. But you don’t need to spend a fortune to get his new favorite piece of gear, the Spark Mini Vai – which has had $50 knocked off the price at Positive Grid.

”Every time I go to plug into my Spark Mini Vai, it feels like Christmas,” Vai told Guitar World recently. “As soon as I received it, I knew it was going to be useful. I just didn’t realize how useful and indispensable it’d become.”

He ain’t kidding. I picked up a Spark Mini Vai this year, and it revolutionized my guitar practice. Its good looks let me sneak it onto a bookshelf in my lounge, and by plugging in a Spark Link, I can keep cables out of sight, too.

Crucially, it sounds great. The four channels – Fresh, Mild, Hot and Fire – span all the tones I’d want for daily woodshedding, from spanky cleans to flamboyant leads. It sounds bigger than its size, and it’s got me playing more guitar.

Save $50 Positive Grid Spark Mini Vai: was $269 now $219 at Positive Grid Steve Vai is such a huge fan of Positive Grid’s mini practice amp that he designed his own version, complete with four presets that meet his exacting tonal standards. It also looks the part, boasting a unique burgundy tolex and mandala grille, and comes with a custom weave burgundy cable. And, of course, it packs all the other Spark Mini features, including Bluetooth audio streaming, AI tones, app tone tweaking and sound far bigger than its size. You can get the regular Spark Mini for $20 less, but the aesthetics and onboard tones make this our favorite edition of the award-winning mini amp so far.

Vai was convinced the first time he experienced the Spark Mini, and that’s why he put his name to a signature version. He doesn’t leave the house without it.

“I carry one in my luggage at all times. I have one for my dressing room and one on the bus. Before every show, I use it to warm up, and I’ve even used it in the studio directly into my DAW.”

In fact, he’s such a die-hard, he says he couldn’t replace it with any other mini amp.

“You can dig into it, and it responds like an amp usually does. If I didn’t have it, at this point, I’d probably just warm up without anything, because I'm done with those little pocket boxes. And none of the other smaller amps, that are not quite as small, have a sound I can hang with.”

Spark MINI Vai: Steve Vai Edition - YouTube Watch On

Besides the Vai-approved tones, you get all the other perks of the Positive Grid ecosystem, including the Spark app for tone tweaking and running backing tracks, AI-powered tones and Bluetooth music streaming for jamming along to tracks.

Vai isn’t the only guitar hero who loves it, either.

“Virtually every guitar-player friend of mine that I gifted one to is over the moon with it. They write me all the time and tell me how much they love it… even people I didn’t think I’d ever hear from.”

Normally, this little beast would set you back $269, but Positive Grid has knocked $50 off the price tag for Black Friday/Cyber Monday.

$219 for a tool that will redefine your guitar practice sounds like a deal to me – especially with the seal of approval from a verifiable guitar god. Heck, I might pick up a second one for the kitchen…

Still on the hunt for more gear bargains? Stay tuned to Guitar World for more of the best Black Friday guitar deals that are still live – including more Positive Grid bargains.