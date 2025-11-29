Bassists, this one's for you – 9 great Black Friday bass guitar deals with up to $250 off Fender, Yamaha, Darkglass, Line 6 and more

Forget the Black Friday guitar deals : this year’s Cyber Week sales are an absolute boon for bass players. Trust me: I’ve done the searching and I’ve found the bargains.

Confession: I’m a guitarist by trade, but I have spent an inordinate amount of time sculpting bass tones, testing bass gear and nerding out about it. It’s actually my favorite instrument to record (don’t tell the six-stringers). So I’ve parted from the herd of my GW brethren to find the best Black Friday bass deals for Bass Player readers.

And what deals, my friends. Fender is cutting prices like there’s no tomorrow, with everything from the lowly Squier Debut to the American Pro II Precision Bass getting hefty discounts. Guitar Center is also clearing out a tasty British Racing Green Player II Jazz for $699.

Deals on bass amps and pedals are a little thinner on the ground, ngl, but Boss Katana and Darkglass discounts are very tempting, and those Line 6 deals… Yep, I’m onboard.

Anyhoo, enough yapping, let’s get, erm, shapping (shopping)!

Bass guitars

Save 20% ($32) Squier Debut Precision Bass: was $163 now $131 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ For the beginner bass player in your life (or you yourself, if you’ve yet to take the plunge), you can’t say fairer than the Debut. It captures the P-Bass vibe at a bargain price, with that trademark split-coil pickup and an easy-playing comfortable neck. In our review, we noted you might need to give it a bit of TLC when it comes to string height, but with 20% off the usual price, you can afford a quality setup. Read more: Squier Debut Precision Bass review

Save 10% ($190) Fender American Professional II Precision Bass: was $1,889 now $1,699 at guitarworld.com Read more Read less ▼ The Am Pro IIs sit on the upper branches of the Fender family tree, so a discount like this is rare. Playability is the big seller here: rolled fingerboard edges, Super-Natural satin finish and a sculpted neck heel make this one smooth drive. In our 4.5/5 review, we hailed the harmonically rich pickups and range of refinements. In fact, the only thing we had to critique was the price… which is a lot easier to stomach with a $190 discount. Read more: Fender American Professional II Precision Bass review

Save 17% ($140) Fender Player II Jazz Bass: was $839 now $699 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ How often do you see a discount on Fender’s perennially popular Player II range? Hardly ever. But for Black Friday, Guitar Center is clearing out this limited-edition British Racing Green beauty with $140 off. Player Series Alnico 5 single coils deliver that cutting Jazz tone, while a satin-finished neck with rolled fingerboard edges makes for a comfortable, ahem, player. Did we mention that finish? This deal won’t hang around long.

Save 20% ($200) Sterling by Music Man StingRay RAY34: was $999 now $799 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ The Music Man StingRay is one of the all-time great bass sounds, and this budget version adds some neat upgrades. The three-band active preamp gives you control over the bass, midrange and treble coming out of the two Alnico humbuckers, and there’s a five-way pickup selector. If there’s a tone you can’t get out of this baby, it ain’t worth having. And mmm, roasted maple neck. $200 off.

Save 12% ($50) Yamaha TRBX304: was $419.99 now $369.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ This Yamaha TRBX304 is a great shout for beginner bassists who want a great playing bass guitar with outstanding build quality. The humbuckers feature oversized magnets which deliver titanic tones, and a powerful 5-band EQ means you sculpt your sound however you please. With a $50 reduction at Sweetwater it's insanely good value for money.

Bass amps

Save 31% ($200) Boss Katana-210 Bass: was $649.99 now $449.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With three different amp voicings and four effects, the Boss Katana-210 Bass amp is seriously versatile, delivering vintage warmth, modern grind, or a flat setting that's a perfect pedal platform. With chorus, flanger, octave, compression, and dirt tones to add to your signal chain, you can eke out pretty much any tone you like from this one. Add in a stonking $200 discount and you've got yourself a great bass amp for a lot less.

Save 25% ($250) Darkglass Microtubes 500 v2: was $999.99 now $749.99 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ With 500 watts of power, the Darkglass Microtube 500 v2 is a proper gigging workhorse designed to output monstrous low end tones. A built in VCA-compressor delivers smooth playing dynamics, while the space to upload three custom IRs makes it a versatile tone machine for the studio. It's currently got a huge $250 reduction over in the Sweetwater Black Friday sale.

Bass pedals

Save 35% ($113.70) Electro-Harmonix Bass Micro Synth: was $324.80 now $211.10 at Sweetwater Sound Read more Read less ▼ This Electro-Harmonix Bass Micro Synth is an absolute playground of sounds, covering everything from Moog synths to some properly out there creations. With four completely independent voices that are all mixable you can craft tones like no other pedal, and the $113.70 discount just sweetens the deal.

Save 28% ($50) Line 6 POD Express Bass: was $179 now $129 at Guitar Center Read more Read less ▼ For bassists, this is the cheapest entry point into the world of Line 6 effects. The POD Express Bass gives you amp modeling, distortion, compression, synth, modulation and – if you’re brave – delay. Plus tap tempo, presets, an onboard tuner and a dedicated headphone output. It uses the same tones as the full-fat Helix, and even has its own editing software. Basically, it’s an entire bass rig in a tiny pedal, and a no-brainer at this price point.

