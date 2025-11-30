The Squier Debut Series Precision Bass might be the cheapest bass Fender makes, but it's not just useful for beginners – save a huge 20% on it with this unmissable Amazon Black Friday deal

When GW Reviews Editor Rob Laing picked up a Squier Debut Series Precision Bass on Amazon, he was pleasantly surprised by what he found. Fun and playable, it's not just something for beginners to learn on – and this Black Friday, it's an even 20% off at Amazon, bringing the bass' already-affordable price tag down to a mere $131.

Though usually less refined and detail-attentive than their Fender older siblings, Squiers always manage to fairly faithfully capture their vibe, sounds, and classic looks. The Debut P-Bass is no exception in that regard.

Given just how cheap it is, it mayyy not surprise you to hear that some – including our intrepid Reviews Editor – have found that the bass did ship with some teething issues (sharp fret ends and action that needed adjusting).

However, once fixed (if they exist), the Debut P-Bass is super-playable, with a light weight, C-shaped neck and satin finish on the back. It's well-balanced, tonally, is light by P-Bass standards, and resonates well even when unplugged, making effective practice possible even without an amp present.

Now, to be clear, I am biased toward entry-level Squier basses. Before I began fumbling around six strings, I got my start on four. My first instrument? You guessed it! A Squier P-Bass.

(Image credit: Olly Curtis / Future)

I love that thing! The first time I ever played on a recording that got released (i.e. uploaded to the internet for an audience of four, maybe five people), I was playing that Squier.

In his review, Rob says that the Squier Debut Series P-Bass can – after you fix some of the aforementioned set-up issues, if present – serve as a go-to recording bass for any guitarist; not just a Ramones T-shirt-wearing 14-year-old who reveled in his lack of musical skill.

20 percent off this Black Friday at Amazon, the bass can now be had for just $131. All jokes aside, it's a great deal for those who want their first four-string, a bass to quickly pick up for recording, or even a modding project to have fun with.

