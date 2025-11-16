The Boss Katana 50 is my favorite practice amp – and it just hit the lowest price of the year thanks to this Amazon Black Friday deal

The humble combo amp is a practice-room mainstay. Many a band’s burgeoning careers have been built on the backs of workhorse 1x12”s, which duly and proudly set the stage for gut-busting tones aplenty. The market for these decently-wattaged, small-profile amplifiers has been a lively one for a while, with pretty much every major brand on the block throwing their weight behind a range or three of beginner-friendly practice and backstage amps – but nowadays, there’s a clear-cut winner for beginners: The Boss Katana.

Boss’ Katana series is a clever melding of modern amplification tech and ultra-modern digital modeling. The result is a true chameleon amp that can be easily configured to suit your tonal needs. These smarts have made the Boss Katana 50 Gen 3 Guitar World’s number 1 beginner amp , not to mention our favorite practice amp for metal. Intrigued? Good! Because with this early Black Friday guitar deal , you can snag one from Amazon with $64 off .

#1 practice amp Save 18% ($64.36) Boss Katana 50 Gen 3: was $349.99 now $285.63 at Amazon Boss’ Katana 50 is the new benchmark for modern practice amplifiers. It’s got more juice than a Sicilian lemon, more tone than 80s Schwarzenegger, and more versatility than Matthew McConaughey – thanks to its unbelievably-good digital modeling technology, including a Tube Logic modeling system that adds realistic valve-y feel to your chosen tone. Throw in some serious connectivity and you’ve got a beginner-friendly workhorse that’ll see you right through to thousand-cap venues. Read our 4.5-star review .

The Boss Katana 50 Gen 3 is so versatile thanks to its Tube Logic modeling tech, which does a peerless job of emulating the unique dynamic characteristics of tube amps . Couple this with the: 12 different amp voices; five independent effects sections; and an attenuation system that lets you crank those virtual tubes at neighbor-friendly volumes, and you have the future gear locker of dreams. All in one box.

The digital modeling stuff isn’t all that rocks about the Katana 50 Gen 3, either. There’s a load of connectivity cleverness going on too, including a jack that lets you bypass everything and access that crystal clear power amp alone – crucial for when you really want to get the sound of one of your weird eBay amp purchases on a recording. There’s also a jack for an optional Bluetooth MIDI adapter that lets you edit amp settings wirelessly with Boss’ Tone Studio app – not to mention a built-in USB-C output for clean stereo audio capture.

In recent decades, practice amps have found their way from backstage utility to front-of-house mega-mouths, thanks to key front-of-house improvements that ended the days of lugging an 80-pound 130-watt beast to the function just to get heard. Even the pros use smaller amps at smaller stage volumes for better control of their tone – and with the sheer versatility on offer here, at such an attractive price point, there’s no arguing that the Boss Katana 50 Gen 3 is more than a practice amp . It could well be the gigging Swiss Army knife of the next generation.

