“Chris Shiflett has this great AC30 from the ’60s; that’s the main amp on the album. That and a Princeton Reverb – until I blew it up”: How one-man blues rock band Steve Hill cheated death – then found redemption at Foo Fighters’ Studio 606

Features
By
( )
published

Hill survived two road traffic accidents and a house fire, but through grief and cracked ribs he made it, got his new record in the can, and this is its story

Steve Hill plays his TV Yellow Gibson Les Paul Junior Doublecut onstage, the background illluminated in green.
(Image credit: Jeff Lescene)

Watching Steve Hill play live really is a wonder to behold. Through a contrivance of simple tech, including a drumstick attached to his headstock to clout the cymbals of his drum kit, Steve can play drums, bass and guitar simultaneously – the 21st century’s answer to the traditional one-man band.

His latest album, Hanging On A String, has just hit the streets, but the journey to its release was far from straightforward, as he explains.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

David Mead
David Mead

With over 30 years’ experience writing for guitar magazines, including at one time occupying the role of editor for Guitarist and Guitar Techniques, David is also the best-selling author of a number of guitar books for Sanctuary Publishing, Music Sales, Mel Bay and Hal Leonard. As a player he has performed with blues sax legend Dick Heckstall-Smith, played rock ’n’ roll in Marty Wilde’s band, duetted with Martin Taylor and taken part in charity gigs backing Gary Moore, Bernie Marsden and Robbie McIntosh, among others. An avid composer of acoustic guitar instrumentals, he has released two acclaimed albums, Nocturnal and Arboretum.