Orianthi Premieres New Song, "Transmogrify"

(Image credit: Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images)

Orianthi recently debuted a new song via Yahoo! Music. Luckily, through the magic of embed codes, you can hear it below.

The song, “Transmogrify,” is from She Rocks, Vol. 1, a rocking new collection of tunes by a slew of kick-ass guitar goddesses, including Yasi Hofer,Lita Ford (with Lez Zeppelin), Sarah Longfield, Orianthi and Nita Strauss.

It'll be released January 20 via Steve Vai’s Favored Nations label in cooperation with the Women’s International Music Network, hosts of the annual She Rocks Awards, which take place every year at the Winter NAMM Show in Anaheim, California.

Former Guitar World editor Brad Tolinski is the album's producer—and Vai is the executive producer. You can check out the complete track list below. Enjoy.

She Rocks, Vol. 1 Track List:

1. Orianthi – “Transmogrify”

2. Yasi Hofer – “Cosmic Stars”

3. Kat Dyson – “U Know What I Like”

4. Sarah Longfield – “The Taxi Time Travel Task Force”

5. Lita Ford w/Lez Zeppelin – “The Lemon Song”

6. Jennifer Batten – “In the Aftermath”

7. Nita Strauss – “Pandemonium”

8. Steph Paynes – “The Sun at Her Eastern Gate”

9. Nili Brosh – “A Matter of Perception”

10. Gretchen Menn – “Scrap Metal”

11. Yvette Young – “Hydra”