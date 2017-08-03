Paul McCartney to Appear on New Foo Fighters Album

(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Dave Grohl has revealed that the one and only Paul McCartney plays drums on Foo Fighters' new album, Concrete and Gold.

Though McCartney's is not the headline-grabbing, secret guest appearance—from "the biggest pop star in the world"—that Grohl first teased in an interview with BBC Radio 1, he was nonetheless thrilled with the former Beatle's appearance on the record.

“Paul McCartney plays drums on one of our songs,” Grohl told ET Canada. “He’s a pal. We’ve known him for a long time. He’s great. He’s the most wonderful person in the world. He’s a great guy.”

“He hadn’t even heard the song. He comes in and Dave picked up an acoustic and showed him real quick," added drummer Taylor Hawkins. “He sat on his special drum set that his tech set up for him. I sat there with a drumstick conducting. He did two takes.”

Foo Fighters are releasing Concrete and Gold September 15.

