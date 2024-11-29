“When you start looking at Paul McCartney, you start playing the song wrong”: Chris Shiflett on what it's like to share the stage with Macca – and Brian May

News
By
( , )
published

After joining the Foo Fighters, Shiflett found himself rubbing shoulders with some of the best in the business

Chris Shiflett
(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

For Chris Shiflett, joining the Foo Fighters in 1999 quickly turned into a whirlwind adventure.

Within 48 hours of becoming the band’s second guitarist, he found himself guitar shopping with Dave Grohl’s Amex, and not long after that, he was sharing stages with some huge names.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.