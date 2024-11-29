“When you start looking at Paul McCartney, you start playing the song wrong”: Chris Shiflett on what it's like to share the stage with Macca – and Brian May

For Chris Shiflett, joining the Foo Fighters in 1999 quickly turned into a whirlwind adventure.

Within 48 hours of becoming the band’s second guitarist, he found himself guitar shopping with Dave Grohl’s Amex, and not long after that, he was sharing stages with some huge names.

More recently, that’s included jamming Hot For Teacher with Wolfgang Van Halen, but when Shiflett was asked who his most memorable stage-sharers have been in an upcoming chat with Guitar World, a few key names stood out above the rest.

“When we played at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Paul McCartney came out and we did a song with him,” he reflects. “I remember really specifically prepping myself to stay in the moment, look around, breathe deep, take it all in, look at your bandmates, look at Paul McCartney, look at your family right over there.

“And of course, when you start doing that, you start playing the song wrong. So there you go!”

Foo Fighters & Paul McCartney - Get Back (2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony) - YouTube Watch On

Macca wasn't the only artist to have made an impression on Shiflett. Elsewhere in his GW chat, he also singles out Brian May as a particularly influential collaborator.

“Guitar-wise, Brian May would be a big one,” he says. “That was when I first joined Foo Fighters. We played at Brixton Academy not too long after that and that was the first time I experienced Brian coming out and playing a song with us.

“All of a sudden you’re standing next to that dude and you’re like, ‘It’s Brian May! That sounds like Brian May!’”

May had joined the band for their encore that evening, digging into two Queen tracks – We Will Rock You and Now I'm Here – with Roger Taylor also starring behind the drum kit. What Shiflett heard coming from May’s Red Special guitar taught him a valuable lesson.

“I love when you play with some of these folks and it reminds you of how much of it is in the hands,” Shiflett goes on. “It’s who they are, it’s how they play and it’s that tone.”

Shiflett has just dropped a stunning signature 'Cleaver' Telecaster Deluxe with Fender. The guitar has been “road-tested, kicked around, and X-rayed” to meet the guitarist’s exacting specs.

He’s also recently took a divebomb-friendly custom-built Superstrat on tour with him for the Foo’s latest shows, having gotten the idea from Richie Sambora.

Keep your eyes on GW for the full interview, which includes an in-depth look at his new Tele, essential gear, and the impact his Shred With Shifty podcast has had on his playing.