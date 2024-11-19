“It’s been road-tested, kicked around, X-rayed… We’ve made a guitar that's adaptable to all situations”: Fender and Chris Shiflett cut no corners in creating the new signature ‘Cleaver’ Telecaster – a long-awaited replica of his Masterbuilt model

The P-90-loaded workhorse was first teased earlier this year, and has been rigorously road-tested over a number of months in order to meet the Foo Fighters guitar maestro’s exacting standards

(Image credit: Fender)

Fender has lifted the curtain on one of its most anticipated launches of the year – the Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe.

A long-awaited release that’s been designed in collaboration with the Foo Fighters electric guitar maestro, this particular new signature guitar arrives after months of speculation, which first began when Shiflett confirmed the existence of a new P-90-loaded Tele that he and Fender were working on.

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.