“There was a time you wouldn’t have touched a Superstrat, at least in my world – that was very illegal. It’s cool to be able to let go of those old feelings and those silly rules”: How Chris Shiflett learned to love his inner shredder

Features
By
published

The Foo Fighters guitarist discusses playing with Brian May, the lessons of his podcast – and how his new Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe got its name

Fender Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe
(Image credit: Fender)

“When you have a new guitar in your hands, it makes you feel good. When you’re playing and messing around with sounds that are inspiring, that’s when the ideas come.”

That’s Chris Shiflett – veteran Foo Fighter, thriving solo artist and Shred With Shifty podcast host – waxing lyrical about his all-new, American-made Fender signature model.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Ellie Rogers
Ellie Rogers

Since graduating university with a degree in English, Ellie has spent the last decade working in a variety of media, marketing and live events roles. As well as being a regular contributor to Total Guitar, MusicRadar and GuitarWorld.com, she currently heads up the marketing team of a mid-scale venue in the south-west of England. She started dabbling with guitars around the age of seven and has been borderline obsessed ever since. She has a particular fascination with alternate tunings, is forever hunting for the perfect slide for the smaller-handed guitarist, and derives a sadistic pleasure from bothering her drummer mates with a preference for “f**king wonky” time signatures.