“When we lost Taylor, it was very painful for me… I'll be honest, I didn’t pick up the guitar for about a year”: Dave Navarro finished an album with Taylor Hawkins – then he lost his friend, his band and his love of guitar playing

By
published

The returning Jane's Addiction guitarist opens up on his struggles to play guitar after the tragic passing of his collaborator in supergroup NHC

Guitarist Dave Navarro of Jane's Addiction and Taylor Hawkins of Foo Fighters perform onstage with their new band NHC during day 2 of the Ohana Festival Encore weekend on October 02, 2021 in Dana Point, California.
Dave Navarro and Taylor Hawkins perform live with NHC at the Ohana Festival on October 02, 2021 in Dana Point, California. (Image credit: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

Dave Navarro has revealed he and Taylor Hawkins had finished recording an album together before the Foo Fighters drummer passed away – and the loss was so painful for the Jane’s Addiction guitarist that he didn’t play guitar for a year.

Last month, Navarro finally returned to onstage action with Jane’s Addiction, having been sidelined for three years following his battle with Long Covid.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.