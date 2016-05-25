Periphery Premiere New Song, "The Price Is Wrong"

Washington D.C.-based prog act Periphery have premiered a new track, "The Price Is Wrong."
“It’s like handing somebody a grenade,” guitarist Jake Bowen says of the song, which serves as the album opener. “It’s so in-your-face and brutal for us. It was a great way to start.”
“Every one of our albums has a nice long intro, and we were like, ‘Let’s kick this off with a drum fill and a pissed-off riff,’” adds guitarist Misha Mansoor. “It’s something we haven’t done. It was fun.”
The band will release its fifth album, Periphery III: Select Difficulty, July 22 via Sumerian Records.
Periphery III: Select Difficulty track listing:
- 1. The Price is Wrong
- 2. Motormouth
- 3. Marigold
- 4. The Way The News Goes…
- 5. Remain Indoors
- 6. Habitual Line-Stepper
- 7. Flatline
- 8. Absolomb
- 9. Catch Fire
- 10. Prayer Position
- 11. Lune