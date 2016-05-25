Periphery Premiere New Song, "The Price Is Wrong"

Washington D.C.-based prog act Periphery have premiered a new track, "The Price Is Wrong."

“It’s like handing somebody a grenade,” guitarist Jake Bowen says of the song, which serves as the album opener. “It’s so in-your-face and brutal for us. It was a great way to start.”

“Every one of our albums has a nice long intro, and we were like, ‘Let’s kick this off with a drum fill and a pissed-off riff,’” adds guitarist Misha Mansoor. “It’s something we haven’t done. It was fun.”

The band will release its fifth album, Periphery III: Select Difficulty, July 22 via Sumerian Records.

The band will release its fifth album, Periphery III: Select Difficulty, July 22 via Sumerian Records.