Phil Campbell on his favorite guitar gear - and that bonkers Distortocaster

By naming his debut solo album Old Lions Still Roar, Motörhead guitarist Phil Campbell certainly set himself a challenge, but he channels his three decades of Motörhead service into 10 sleazy rock ’n’ roll cuts that make the most of their star-studded guest roster, which includes Alice Cooper, Mick Mars and Joe Satriani.

To celebrate the album’s release, we’re premiering an exclusive clip of Campbell talking gear, gear and more gear, spanning his Bender Distortocaster, current electric guitar squeezes from Framus and Relish, and why he has yet to indulge in too many effects.

If you like the sounds of all that, Old Lions Still Roar is available now from Nuclear Blast.