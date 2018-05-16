Phish Announce North American Tour Dates

Trey Anastasio of Phish performs in New York City in July 2017. (Image credit: Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Phish have added a series of fall tour dates to their already busy schedule.

The iconic jam band announced that they would be playing multi-night stands at venues in Albany, New York Hampton, Virginia, Nashville and Chicago, along with four of their legendary Halloween shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can see the band's full itinerary below.

Traditionally, for their Halloween performances, Phish don a musical costume of sorts, featuring a performance of a full album as their second set. In the past, they have performed The Beatles' White Album, The Who's Quadrophenia and David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.

For tickets and more info, head on over to phish.com.

Phish 2018 Tour Dates:

July 17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys

July 20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre

July 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

July 27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

July 28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum

July 31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater

August 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

August 4 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

August 5 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre

August 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion

August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

August 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 17-19 - Watkins Glen, New York @ Curveball

August 31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

September 1 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

September 2 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park

October 16 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

October 17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center

October 19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum

October 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena

October 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

November 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena