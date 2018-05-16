Phish Announce North American Tour Dates

Phish have added a series of fall tour dates to their already busy schedule.
The iconic jam band announced that they would be playing multi-night stands at venues in Albany, New York Hampton, Virginia, Nashville and Chicago, along with four of their legendary Halloween shows at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. You can see the band's full itinerary below.
Traditionally, for their Halloween performances, Phish don a musical costume of sorts, featuring a performance of a full album as their second set. In the past, they have performed The Beatles' White Album, The Who's Quadrophenia and David Bowie's The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars.
For tickets and more info, head on over to phish.com.
Phish 2018 Tour Dates:
- July 17 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- July 18 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys
- July 20 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
- July 21 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
- July 22 – George, WA @ The Gorge Amphitheatre
- July 24 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- July 25 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
- July 27 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
- July 28 – Inglewood, CA @ The Forum
- July 31 – Austin, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheater
- August 3 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
- August 4 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
- August 5 – Alpharetta, GA @ Verizon Amphitheatre
- August 7 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- August 8 – Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavilion
- August 10 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- August 11 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 12 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
- August 17-19 - Watkins Glen, New York @ Curveball
- August 31 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- September 1 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
- September 2 – Commerce City, CO @ Dick's Sporting Goods Park
October 16 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
October 17 – Albany, NY @ Times Union Center
October 19 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
October 20 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
October 21 – Hampton, VA @ Hampton Coliseum
October 23 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
October 24 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater
October 26 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 27 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 28 – Chicago, IL @ Allstate Arena
October 31 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 1 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 2 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
November 3 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena