Danish Guitar Virtuoso Quist Premieres "She #Zen" Music Video

(Image credit: M Becker)

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "She #Zen," the new music video by Danish guitar virtuoso Quist—aka Jacob Quistgaard.

The song is from his new all-instrumental album, Trigger, which will be released April 28 via Fretmonkey Records.

The album will mark the first instrumental record by Quist, who has made a name for himself in recent years as Bryan Ferry's guitarist. He's also the man behind the QuistJam YouTube channel, which has earned more than 40 million views.

Trigger features a host of top-tier musicians, including Guy Pratt (Pink Floyd, Michael Jackson), Dave De Rose (Mark Ronson) and English composer Magnus Fiennes (Shakira, Pulp, Tom Jones).

“The album started coming together as I was touring the world performing with Valerie June, and then Bryan Ferry," Quist says. "Those gigs had happened as a result of making a conscious decision to embrace my inner guitar geek and totally focus on the instrument that started it all for me. That decision started a huge wave of change in my life, a wave that moved me from London to Los Angeles, gave me an audience on YouTube, sent me touring more than ever, opened up new doors, enabled killer contributions from the musicians I was touring with and—most importantly—made me realize the strength in allowing yourself to be you.

"Trigger represents a monumental personal and musical journey for me, a thirst for exploring and a brand-new chapter."

Trigger is available now for preorder via iTunes.

For more about Quist, visit Quistorama.com and follow him on YouTube and Facebook.